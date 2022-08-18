Landspout tornado touches down in Henderson, National Weather Service confirms

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Strong thunderstorms moved through West Henderson Wednesday afternoon, causing a minor tornado to touch down in the area.

FOX5 viewer Sydney Wilcox captured a photo of the landspout at 4:16 p.m. near St. Rose Pkwy. and Las Vegas Blvd. The view is looking southeast toward the mountains.

Landspouts are a type of tornado that forms when the air near the surface is spinning. That spinning air will get sucked up into a developing thunderstorm, creating the funnel. Landspouts are usually weaker than the typical tornadoes we see across other parts of the country.

The thunderstorms in the area came to an end by 6 p.m. Wednesday evening, but more storm chances remain in the forecast into the weekend.

