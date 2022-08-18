FOX5 EXPERTS: Doctor speaks on Monkeypox concerns in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Dr. Joe Corcoran helped guide three of our local hospitals through the COVID pandemic. He says we need to be concerned about the Monkeypox virus and risk reduction needs to be talked about with friends/family members who may be susceptible to catching monkeypox. Those primarily being men who have sex with men.

He also cautions that anyone who comes into contact with someone who has monkeypox is also susceptible. He says parents should be having conversations with their children who are sexually active and those conversations should include their primary care physician because that’s who can help them get in line for a limited vaccine.

On the vaccine front, he says the science suggests that partial doses are effective. He says healthcare leaders need to come up with new ways of stretching the vaccine out to help as many people as possible.

Finally, I asked if it was possible to get the genie back in the bottle or is monkeypox with us forever. He says it’s tough to say but “we have to have frank conversations with those most at risk and talk about risky behaviors that are leading to its spread.”

FULL INTERVIEW

Dr. Joe Corcoran helped guide three of our local hospitals through the COVID pandemic.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.