Culinary Union protests for new contract at Las Vegas hospital

By Lorraine Tosiek
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:48 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Members of the Culinary Union were out picketing Valley Hospital Wednesday evening, pushing for a new contract with the medical facility.

The union represents 90 housekeepers, cooks, kitchen workers, and stewards at Valley Hospital. The union says the workers have not had a contractual raise in six years and that they are fighting to keep their union benefits, pension, and health care.

One woman at the protest said she was an employee at Valley Hospital for more than 40 years. Betty Williams says she was fired over her activities with the union.

“The more I got people together to let them know to stick together, the company came after me,” said Williams. “But I continue to stand. I continue to tell the young people: get together, get together. But the company, they did not want that. The louder I talked, they got louder.”

Valley Hospital released the following statement:

