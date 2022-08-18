Culinary Union protests for new contract at Las Vegas hospital

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Members of the Culinary Union were out picketing Valley Hospital Wednesday evening, pushing for a new contract with the medical facility.

The union represents 90 housekeepers, cooks, kitchen workers, and stewards at Valley Hospital. The union says the workers have not had a contractual raise in six years and that they are fighting to keep their union benefits, pension, and health care.

One woman at the protest said she was an employee at Valley Hospital for more than 40 years. Betty Williams says she was fired over her activities with the union.

“The more I got people together to let them know to stick together, the company came after me,” said Williams. “But I continue to stand. I continue to tell the young people: get together, get together. But the company, they did not want that. The louder I talked, they got louder.”

Valley Hospital released the following statement:

“Valley Hospital has been advised that the Culinary Workers Union Local 226 is holding a picket regarding contract negotiations on Wednesday, August 17, near the hospital campus. There will be no interruption to the hospital’s health care operations. We regret that the union has chosen to employ this confrontational tactic and has repeatedly distributed inaccurate or misleading information rather than working to resolve its concerns at the bargaining table. We will continue to engage in good faith negotiations. We are committed to reaching a durable and modern contract that reflects the needs of our operations, supports the highest quality patient care, and provides opportunity and a rewarding, collegial workplace for our Dietary and Environmental Services staff who are covered by this collective bargaining agreement.”

