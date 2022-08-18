2 school bus drivers attacked, Clark County School District says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two school bus drivers have been attacked in separate incidents in the past two days, according to Clark County School District.
Clark County School District Police are investigating two assaults on Wednesday and Thursday.
The first attack was Wednesday night involving several adults near Boulder Highway and Russell Road. The second was an assault on a driver Thursday morning near Tonopah and Vegas Drives.
CCSDPD is investigating the incidents and identified “persons of interest,” the school district said in a statement. CCSD didn’t provide additional information on what led up to the attacks.
CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara released the following statement:
In July, CCSD announced it was working to upgrade to 4K security cameras on all school buses as part of its ongoing safety measures.
