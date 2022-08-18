2 school bus drivers attacked, Clark County School District says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two school bus drivers have been attacked in separate incidents in the past two days, according to Clark County School District.

Clark County School District Police are investigating two assaults on Wednesday and Thursday.

The first attack was Wednesday night involving several adults near Boulder Highway and Russell Road. The second was an assault on a driver Thursday morning near Tonopah and Vegas Drives.

CCSDPD is investigating the incidents and identified “persons of interest,” the school district said in a statement. CCSD didn’t provide additional information on what led up to the attacks.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara released the following statement:

Our employees are dedicated to the educational enrichment of students, whether in the classroom, in our lunch areas, or on our school buses. Bus drivers are the first to welcome our students each and every day. I condemn the violent attack on our bus drivers in the strongest terms. As I have said repeatedly, the Clark County School District will not tolerate attacks on our staff or students by anyone. Once this investigation concludes, these cases will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

In July, CCSD announced it was working to upgrade to 4K security cameras on all school buses as part of its ongoing safety measures.

