RTC, CCSD partnership offers Las Vegas students free transportation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A partnership between the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) and the Clark County School District (CCSD) is offering students in the Las Vegas Valley free transportation.

As part of the “RTC Ride-On program,” select high school students can receive RTC transit to and from school at no charge.

Organizers say the program offers students a “a safe and reliable alternative to get to and from school, afterschool activities, weekend events and more!”

Students must meet eligibility requirements in order to take part in the free transportation program, including that they must live more than 2 miles from their zoned school.

To verify eligibility and enroll in the program, RTC says students must sign up on its website or in their school’s main office.

Upon verification of eligibility, students will be issued an electronic semester bus pass via email for alternative busing services through the RTC, the group says.

For more information on the “RTC Ride-On program,” visit: https://www.rtcsnv.com/ways-to-travel/transit-services/ride-on-ccsd/

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.