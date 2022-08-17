Police vehicles to get tougher windshields after cop killed in cruiser

A memorial fund has been set up for 24-year-old Noah Shahnavaz of the Elwood Police Department.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:32 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana city where a police officer was killed by gunshots fired into his cruiser is investing in bullet-resistant windshields for its 19 police vehicles.

The Elwood Board of Public Works and Public Safety voted unanimously Monday night to spend $35,000 to purchase the new windshields.

The initiative led by Elwood Police Chief Jason Brizendine follows the death of Officer Noah Shahnavaz on July 31. Shahnavaz, 24, was shot through the windshield of his police cruiser before he could exit the vehicle during an early morning traffic stop.

Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, of Anderson, has been charged with murder, resisting law enforcement and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in the shooting.

Elwood Clerk-Treasurer Alison Roby said the anti-ballistic windshield is supposed to stop a bullet from a rifle.

“They can actually shoot out if there is shooting,” she said. “It at least gives them enough time to react.”

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings has scheduled a Wednesday news conference to discuss the case. Cummings is expected to announce whether he will seek the death penalty in the case. He recently requesting an additional $50,000 for his 2023 budget in anticipation of filing a death penalty charge.

