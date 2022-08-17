Pedestrian hit by car near Bermuda, Cactus in south Las Vegas Valley

Aug. 16, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a crash between a vehicle and pedestrian late Tuesday night just after 8:45 p.m.

Police tell FOX5 an adult pedestrian in the northbound travel lanes of Bermuda was struck by a Chevrolet traveling northbound.

The driver of the Chevrolet stopped at the scene and impairment is not suspected.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where they are being evaluated.

Bermuda is closed in both directions between Cactus and Frias.

Check back for updates.

