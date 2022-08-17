Las Vegas opens applications for ‘Youth Neighborhood Association’ program grants

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas announced it opened up applications for the Youth Neighborhood Association Partnership Program. It offers grants of up to $1,250 for youth to create and implement neighborhood-based, service-learning projects of their own design.

The program requires youth to match the city’s grant with cash, volunteer time or in-kind services and goods donated to the project. Projects are required to take place within city limits. Sample projects include, but are not limited to, developing care packages, art/mural projects, reading projects, services for the homeless, and community cleanups.

Participants ages 8-18 from neighborhood associations, social organizations, religious groups, and educational institutions are eligible to apply. The application period is open now through October 31. More details on how to apply can be found here.

The city is hosting two workshops, one in-person on Monday, September 19 at 4:30 p.m. (click here to register), and on virtually on Monday, September 26 at 4:30 p.m. (click here to register).

