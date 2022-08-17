Las Vegas opens applications for ‘Youth Neighborhood Association’ program grants

Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.
Homes are located across the Las Vegas Valley as seen on Jan. 4, 2021.(Gai Phanalasy | FOX5)
By Matt Kling
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:47 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Las Vegas announced it opened up applications for the Youth Neighborhood Association Partnership Program. It offers grants of up to $1,250 for youth to create and implement neighborhood-based, service-learning projects of their own design.

The program requires youth to match the city’s grant with cash, volunteer time or in-kind services and goods donated to the project. Projects are required to take place within city limits. Sample projects include, but are not limited to, developing care packages, art/mural projects, reading projects, services for the homeless, and community cleanups.

Participants ages 8-18 from neighborhood associations, social organizations, religious groups, and educational institutions are eligible to apply. The application period is open now through October 31. More details on how to apply can be found here.

The city is hosting two workshops, one in-person on Monday, September 19 at 4:30 p.m. (click here to register), and on virtually on Monday, September 26 at 4:30 p.m. (click here to register).

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fontainebleau March 2022 renderings (Courtesy Fontainebleau)
Fontainebleau on Las Vegas Strip to feature 90,000-square-foot shopping district
(FOX5)
RTC, CCSD partnership offers Las Vegas students free transportation
Volunteers help map ‘urban heat islands’ in Las Vegas Valley
Clark County approves $160M to fund 4K affordable units amid housing shortage
Clark County approves $160M to fund 4K affordable units amid housing shortage