Fontainebleau on Las Vegas Strip to feature 90,000-square-foot shopping district

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Developers of the long-planned Fontainebleau project on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip said the property will feature a shopping district that will span two levels.

According to a news release, Fontainebleau is targeting a winter of 2023 opening. The property notes that Fontainebleau development chairman and CEO Jeffrey Soffer first began development of the resort in 2005.

Upon opening, developers say the property will feature a shopping district that will span 90,000 square feet and feature approximately 35 luxury retail concepts across two levels.

Fontainebleau says the property will also feature a 173,000-square-foot casino, dining experiences, and other offerings.

Rendering of Fontainebleau's retail space on Las Vegas Strip (David Collins Studio via Fontainebleau Development)

“We’re excited to have construction underway as the first new luxury hotel to be built in Las Vegas in nearly 15 years,” says Fontainebleau Development President Brett Mufson.

Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, Fontainebleau is adjacent to the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion. Developers say the property is expected to feature approximately 3,700 hotel rooms, more than 550,000 square feet of convention space, and a “world-class” collection of restaurants and shops, pool experiences, nightlife options and spa and wellness offerings.

Additional details on the property’s retail partners will be announced in the coming months. For more information, visit fontainebleaulasvegas.com.

