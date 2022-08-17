Central Texas father uses mobile app to find son who crashed off a bridge in Falls County

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Volunteer firefighters in Falls County rescued a young man from his vehicle after he drove off a bridge Tuesday evening thanks, in part, to his father using the Life360 app.

The Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, Fall’s County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and others, responded to the crash in the morning of Aug. 17 off Highway 6.

The driver, a health care worker, reportedly drove off a bridge at around 11:45 p.m. Aug., 16 after working a more than 12 hour shift.

According to the fire department, the driver’s father tried to contact him in the morning, could not get ahold of him, and using the Life360 app on their cell phones, was able to locate his son’s approximate location.

The dad ran down into the creek and pried the door open to rescue his son with a tire tool.

The driver only suffered minor scrapes and bruises.

