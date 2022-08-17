California residents urged to conserve electricity Wednesday as temperatures could soar to triple-digits

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2020, file photo, high voltage signs are posted on the Department of Water and Power Sub Station E in the North Hollywood section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)(Richard Vogel | AP)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 8:01 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) -- With temperatures in parts of California expected to exceed 100 degrees Wednesday, Golden State residents are being asked to conserve electricity to ensure the power grid isn’t pushed over the edge.

The manager of 80% of the state’s power grid -- the California Independent System Operator -- issued a statewide Flex Alert asking residents to minimize electricity use from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The alert -- the first issued this year -- comes as the western US grapples with drought conditions intensified by the effects of the climate crisis.

During the alert window, the operator recommends residents set their thermostats to 78 or higher if health permits; avoid using major appliances; and turn off unnecessary lights.

That’s because air conditioner use typically increases demand as temperatures rise, and supply especially tightens in the evening as solar energy supplements decline. So the operator says it wants residents to use less electricity than usual Wednesday evening to avoid straining the grid, which could lead to outages.

Heat advisories from the National Weather Service are in effect across parts of California -- mostly in the interior portions of the state, from as far south as the Bakersfield area stretching north to near the California-Oregon line -- with some remaining in place through Friday.

High temperatures Wednesday could reach 108 degrees in Redding; 106 in Fresno and Bakersfield; and 103 in Sacramento, the weather service said.

Areas along the coast are expected to be cooler: High temperatures in the low 70s are expected for San Francisco; the high 70s or low 80s for Los Angeles; and the low 80s for San Diego, the weather service said.

The California Independent System Operator recommends residents prepare for the power conservation window by cooling their homes before 4 p.m. by setting thermostats as low as 72 degrees. It also recommends meal preparation requiring ovens and stoves be done before 4 p.m., along with adjusting blinds and drapes to cover windows.

California’s high heat comes as the West also deals with drought.

As of last week, all of California was under various drought intensities, with more than 45% of it experiencing two of the most extreme drought categories, according to the US Drought Monitor.

The severe drought has been draining the nation’s largest reservoirs -- Lake Mead in Nevada and Arizona, and Lake Powell in Utah and Arizona -- as the Colorado River dries up.

On Tuesday, the federal government announced the Colorado River will operate in a Tier 2 shortage condition for the first time starting in January. That means Arizona, Nevada and Mexico will have to further reduce their Colorado River use. California will not yet see cuts made to the water it gets from the river.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

