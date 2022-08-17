BLM offering reward for information after 5 horses killed near Ely

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Bureau of Land Management is offering a reward in connection with five wild horse killings near Ely, Nevada.

BLM said the shootings happened sometime in mid-November 2021 in Jakes Valley, about 30 miles west of Ely. BLM was contacted Nov. 16, 2021 after someone found the five horses near U.S. Highway 50.

BLM said the remains were located within 600 yards of each other. One horse was alive but wounded so severely, it had to be euthanized, BLM said. The horses were 18 months to 6 years old, BLM said.

An aborted horse fetus was attached to one of the dead animals, BLM said.

It’s believed the horses were killed on or about the day they were reported to BLM.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police is investigating four separate horse shootings at Red Rock Canyon in January, March, June, and July of this year. BLM Special Agent Michael Mortensen said there currently is no indication that the incidents are related to the Ely investigation.

BLM is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible for the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to contact the BLM crime hotline: 1-775-861-6550

