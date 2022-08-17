$20M steakhouse planned for Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new steakhouse is set to open next spring on the Las Vegas Strip.

Ocean Prime Las Vegas will open in Spring 2023 on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue, near the Aria. It will be the 18th Ocean Prime location, but will be built at the flagship location of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ Ocean Prime brand.

The 14,500 square-foot restaurant will feature a 2,500 square-foot rooftop terrace and will have over 400 seats, two bars and three private dining rooms, according to a news release. The restaurant will be four stories up with views of the Las Vegas Strip.

“We have been searching for a Las Vegas location for quite some time, and once we set sights on this space with its desirable locale and views of the action on the Strip, we were confident we had found the perfect spot,” Cameron Mitchell, CEO of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants, said. “Our Las Vegas restaurant will be an iconic location for the Ocean Prime brand. The restaurant is ideally situated on the rooftop of 63 and our guests from all over the country and world will be able to take in the energy and excitement of the Strip while they experience our ‘yes is the answer’ hospitality and our highly executed culinary and beverage offerings.”

63 is the multi-level retail park being developed by Torino Companies, which is set to open in Fall 2022 with a second phase opening in early 2023.

Ocean Prime features seafood, steaks, hand-crafted cocktails and more.

