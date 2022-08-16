Workers of pet-related businesses would need training and certification, under new Clark County proposal

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Workers at various pet and animal-related businesses and services could need certification to prove their skills and safety knowledge, under a new proposal from one Clark County leader.

Businesses such as boarding facilities, grooming salons, pet-sitting services or training may require workers to have prior education or certification. However, they are not required to have any background training, due to the lack of Nevada regulations or any supervising agency.

The push for regulations comes in part from Nevada Voters For Animals, which has lobbied various local and state officials after the death of a husky named Mora. The now-former owner of Pawzazz, Victor Garcia-Herrera, was charged with animal cruelty for the death of Mora in July 2021 and harm to a Chow Chow on Christmas Eve of that same year.

Garcia-Herrera agreed to plead guilty to a count of animal cruelty tied to Mora’s death and will stay away from all pets and pet-related work for a period of five years. He will be sentenced on August 18.

“That’s why this such is such a betrayal of trust. People trust these boarding facilities. They trust these groomers. They trust these trainers to take care of their babies,” activist Gina Grieson said.

“What we hope to do is create a greater awareness of and maybe a bit of expertise, when it comes to the care of the animals and the handling of the animals,” Chair Jim Gibson said. “But we don’t want to do it in a way that puts people out of business or unemploys people. We want to do it in a way that strengthens what they’re able to offer in the way that they take care of the animals,” he said, noting concerns from various business owners over costs.

Chair Gibson took the proposal off of the county agenda, to meet more closely with business owners.

