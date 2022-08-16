Semi-private jet service JSX launches daily flights between Las Vegas and Dallas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Semi-private jet service JSX has announced it will soon launch daily flights between Las Vegas and Dallas, Texas.

According to a news release, the new daily service will begin starting Sept. 29. with flights operating once daily between private terminals.

The company says introductory fares start at $549 one-way and “include at least two checked bags (weight/size restrictions apply), onboard cocktails, and business-class legroom onboard JSX’s single-seating aircraft where every seat is both an aisle and a window.”

“With network air travel becoming less predictable, we are delighted to add a new reliable nonstop route between Dallas and Orange County and daily service between Dallas and Las Vegas,” states JSX CEO Alex Wilcox. “We look forward to expanding our Texas network and continuing to provide our Customers with the convenience of readily accessible hassle-free flights that quickly get them out of the airport and into the action with no dwell time and no stress. And our Customers on these flights will also enjoy free high speed SpaceX Starlink Wifi on almost all aircraft by the end of the year. "

