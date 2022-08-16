Pot smell, impairment among concerns as Clark County commissioners review cannabis lounge regulations

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County commissioners decided to hold Tuesday’s agenda item for 30 days so they can get more information on some concerns that were brought up regarding pot lounges. Mainly, how odors coming from these lounges could affect nearby schools, parks and business and requiring the lounges to stay open for a certain amount of time after hours so that the effects can wear off before users leave.

Nevada Wellness Center located near the Las Vegas Strip said they have been prepping its lounge for three years and are prepared to address these concerns.

“If we see anybody that seems too impaired then we would ask them to enjoy the lounge a little longer, relax and watch some tv that way they can wind down a little bit,” said Nevada Wellness Center employee Onyx Figueroa. “Also, fortunately with our lounge, we may be offering ride service.”

Figueroa said along with monitoring customers and possibly offering ride service, they have other systems in place.

“We have their rental room time,” said Figueroa. “I do believe that some people are going to be conscious and aware of when they can leave.”

Figueroa said when it comes to the county’s concerns about the odor effecting schools, parks and businesses, they are not too worried.

“Eliminating them through a great ventilation system,” said Figueroa. “We are not too concerned about that right now.”

In June, the cannabis compliance board approved rules and regulations such as

No alcohol will be allowed inside of the lounges

There must be air quality regulation and employee training

Warnings must be issued for inexperienced users on stronger products

Applications for possible pot lounge owners will work as a lottery system.

An estimated 40 to 45 licenses will go to existing dispensaries wishing to expand into a pot lounge. There will also be 20 independent licenses

Figueroa said they can’t wait to get their hands on a license so they can open their doors.

“I think this is a better alternative,” said Figueroa. “I mean especially for tourists as well because they have nowhere to smoke. This is going to let people enjoy themselves a little bit more and feeling more comfortable.”

A spokesperson from the Cannabis Compliance Board said cannabis lounges are still on track to open up by the end of this year.

