Pedestrian critical after being hit by car near MLK, Charleston; driver still at large
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:22 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred just after 8:40 p.m. Monday night.
Police say someone was hit by a car just south of Charleston on Martin Luther King Boulevard.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital n critical condition.
The driver is still at large.
MLK is closed in both directions between Oakey and Charleston.
As of 11:30 p.m. Monday night, police say the pedestrian is in stable condition and expected to survive.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.