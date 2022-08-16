Pedestrian critical after being hit by car near MLK, Charleston; driver still at large

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred just after 8:40 p.m. Monday night.

Police say someone was hit by a car just south of Charleston on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital n critical condition.

The driver is still at large.

MLK is closed in both directions between Oakey and Charleston.

As of 11:30 p.m. Monday night, police say the pedestrian is in stable condition and expected to survive.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.