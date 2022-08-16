OnlyFans model accused of killing boyfriend in Miami had prior domestic violence incident in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An OnlyFans model accused of killing her boyfriend in Miami earlier this year had a prior domestic violence incident with him last summer in Las Vegas.

According to a report by the Miami Herald, Courtney Clenney is accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend, Christian “Toby” Obumseli, during a domestic dispute in Miami earlier this year. She was arrested Aug. 10 in Hawaii.

Clenney was accused of a domestic violence incident with Obumseli in 2021, police records show.

The incident happened July 27, 2021 around 5 a.m. at the Cosmopolitan Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, according to a report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Security at the hotel first reported the incident as mutual domestic battery.

Obumseli told police he had been dating Clenney for a year. At about 5 a.m., Obumseli was asleep on the couch of their room when Clenney attempted to wake him up to ask him to come to bed. Obumseli refused; he told police he was frustrated because he “didn’t get to enjoy Las Vegas since all they did was drink and sleep,” the incident report said.

An argument ensued and Clenney reportedly threw a glass at Obumseli “that barely missed his head,” the report said.

“[Clenney] said she has thrown items at him in the past like plates and glasses,” officers said in the report.

Clenney told police that Obumseli was upset that they didn’t go to dinner the night before because she was sleepy, the report said. Clenney said Obumseli called her an expletive, which is why she threw the glass at him, the report said.

Clenney said Obumseli didn’t do anything to hurt her and that she called security because she wanted him to leave the room, the report said. Clenney was arrested for domestic battery, but court records show charges were officially dropped in Aug. 2021.

Clenney was taken into custody Wednesday. The Miami-Herald reported that Clenney was in Hawaii in rehabilitation for substance abuse and post-trauamatic stress disorder when she was taken into custody.

Clenney’s lawyer Frank Prieto told TMZ that there is clear evidence of self defense in Obumseli’s death. He said Obumseli attacked and choked Clenney, leaving her “no choice but to meet force with force.”

