Officials investigating skeletal remains found at Lake Mead

A formerly sunken boat sits high and dry along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead...
A formerly sunken boat sits high and dry along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. The bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water mark of the reservoir which has fallen to record lows. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:49 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lake Mead officials are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains found in the area.

Details are limited, but officials said they have set up a perimeter to assess the discovery of the remains.

This comes ten days after a set of remains were found at Swim Beach. Lake Mead officials have reported four different discoveries of remains at the lake this summer, though the Clark County Coroner’s Office said it’s possible that two of the partial sets belong to the same person.

Additional details are expected soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

(Source: WTOC)
Free grocery giveaway to be held Saturday at Las Vegas middle school
Stefan Hutchison is seen in a booking photo from Saturday, Aug. 13 (left) and a second booking...
Suspect in Harry Reid airport chaos said he ‘couldn’t wait’ to leave Las Vegas, police say
Raiders House Band sets the stage at Allegiant Stadium
Raiders House Band sets the stage at Allegiant Stadium
A sign marks the water line from 2002 near Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area,...
New water cuts coming for Southwest as Colorado River falls into Tier 2 shortage