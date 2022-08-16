Officials investigating skeletal remains found at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lake Mead officials are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains found in the area.

Details are limited, but officials said they have set up a perimeter to assess the discovery of the remains.

This comes ten days after a set of remains were found at Swim Beach. Lake Mead officials have reported four different discoveries of remains at the lake this summer, though the Clark County Coroner’s Office said it’s possible that two of the partial sets belong to the same person.

Additional details are expected soon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.