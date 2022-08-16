Las Vegas police looking for missing 53-year-old man

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a missing man last seen Tuesday morning.

Christopher Hughes, 53, was last seen around 10:55 a.m. near the 7700 block of Fortress Peak Court, near Hualapai and Farm. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, khaki shorts and black Adidas shoes.

Hughes was last seen driving his 2005 Black Toyota Tundra, Nevada license plate 314NHC. The vehicle has multiple Vegas Golden Knights and Pittsburgh Penguins stickers on the rear glass.

LVMPD advised that Hughes may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. LVMPD said if you see Hughes, do not approach and instead call police.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.