Las Vegas is #1 most popular US destination this fall, Tripadviser says

Las Vegas has been ranked as the number one most popular U.S. destination that Americans plan...
Las Vegas has been ranked as the number one most popular U.S. destination that Americans plan to visit this fall.(DAPA Images via Canva)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:59 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Planning a trip to Las Vegas this fall? You’re likely not alone, according to a new report.

Tripadvisor on Tuesday announced that Las Vegas has been ranked as the number one most popular U.S. destination that Americans plan to visit this fall.

The website says that after coming in at number two behind Orland for the last two iterations of Tripadvisor’s seasonal travel index, “Vegas is back on top for Americans.”

The top 10 U.S. fall destinations for 2022, as revealed by Tripadvisor site data are:

  • Las Vegas, Nevada
  • New York, New York
  • Orlando, Florida
  • Honolulu, Hawaii
  • Lahaina, Hawaii
  • Key West, Florida
  • Nashville, Tennessee
  • Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
  • New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Miami Beach, Florida

(*Indicates cities that were also top 2021 domestic destinations)

While Las Vegas is the top spot for domestic travel, Tripadvisor says that Cancun, Mexico, is the overall most popular destination among Americans traveling this fall.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Semi-private jet service JSX has announced it will soon launch daily flights between Las Vegas...
Semi-private jet service JSX launches daily flights between Las Vegas and Dallas
Recalled Capri Sun may contain cleaning solution, company says
Recalled Capri Sun may contain cleaning solution, company says
Cruise lines cancel stops in some Mexico ports due to unrest
Cruise lines cancel stops in some Mexico ports due to unrest
LA favorite Randy's Donuts opens first Las Vegas location