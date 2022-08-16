Las Vegas is #1 most popular US destination this fall, Tripadviser says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Planning a trip to Las Vegas this fall? You’re likely not alone, according to a new report.

Tripadvisor on Tuesday announced that Las Vegas has been ranked as the number one most popular U.S. destination that Americans plan to visit this fall.

The website says that after coming in at number two behind Orland for the last two iterations of Tripadvisor’s seasonal travel index, “Vegas is back on top for Americans.”

The top 10 U.S. fall destinations for 2022, as revealed by Tripadvisor site data are:

Las Vegas, Nevada



New York, New York



Orlando, Florida



Honolulu, Hawaii



Lahaina, Hawaii



Key West, Florida



Nashville, Tennessee



Myrtle Beach, South Carolina



New Orleans, Louisiana



Miami Beach, Florida



(*Indicates cities that were also top 2021 domestic destinations)

While Las Vegas is the top spot for domestic travel, Tripadvisor says that Cancun, Mexico, is the overall most popular destination among Americans traveling this fall.

