Free grocery giveaway to be held Saturday at Las Vegas middle school

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Just One Project will host a free grocery giveaway on Saturday at a Las Vegas middle school.

According to a news release, the Just One Project is Southern Nevada’s largest mobile food pantry that serves more than 20,000 people monthly.

Organizers say that Saturday’s Pop Up & Give Mobile Market will be held at Orr Middle School, 1562 E. Katie Avenue. Distribution will begin at 9 a.m.

The group says that all are welcome to be served and may drive through the giveaway or walk up. There are no requirements for those hoping to receive groceries, and you do not have to be enrolled at the school to receive items.

“Don’t forget to bring a cart, water, and sun protection!” the group notes.

