Forecast Outlook 8/16/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -We start the day Tuesday with plenty of sun with morning temperatures into the 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will persist throughout the week as monsoon moisture remains over the region. Any storms that develop will be capable of producing localized heavy rainfall and flooding.

Most storms will stay confined to the areas surrounding the Las Vegas Valley and our local mountains, but a stray shower or two drifting in is not out of the question. We still have plenty of moisture in place that will keep temperatures near or slightly below normal into the upper 90s Tuesday.

Wednesday daytime highs climb back to 101 as we hold onto the chance for mountain showers & storms.

The best opportunity to see thunderstorms return across the Vegas Valley will arrive Thursday into the weekend where the forecast looks to become a lot more active as the potential for flooding increases as tropical moisture moves in. We will be keeping a close eye on this as we get closer but expect an increase in activity as temperatures drop back into the mid to upper 90s through the weekend and into next week.

