Electrical fire reported at MSG Sphere project on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Fire Department responded to an electrical fire at the MSG Sphere construction project on the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police at 1:56 p.m. Aug. 16. CCFD said an LVMPD air unit spotting a smoldering fire on top of the MSG Sphere, which is currently under construction at Sands Avenue and Koval Lane.

The first firefighters on scene saw smoke at the top of the MSG Sphere. When they made contact with construction workers, they weren’t aware of the fire.

Four crews were sent to investigate, CCFD said, and it was found to be an electrical fire. Power was isolated in that area and the fire was extinguished.

No injuries were reported. It’s unknown was caused the fire or the estimated damage to the project.

