Electrical fire reported at MSG Sphere project on Las Vegas Strip

A photo of MSG Sphere from the FOX5 drone on May 17.
A photo of MSG Sphere from the FOX5 drone on May 17.(Ted Pretty/FOX5)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:41 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Fire Department responded to an electrical fire at the MSG Sphere construction project on the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police at 1:56 p.m. Aug. 16. CCFD said an LVMPD air unit spotting a smoldering fire on top of the MSG Sphere, which is currently under construction at Sands Avenue and Koval Lane.

The first firefighters on scene saw smoke at the top of the MSG Sphere. When they made contact with construction workers, they weren’t aware of the fire.

Four crews were sent to investigate, CCFD said, and it was found to be an electrical fire. Power was isolated in that area and the fire was extinguished.

No injuries were reported. It’s unknown was caused the fire or the estimated damage to the project.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Marijuana
Pot smell, impairment among concerns as Clark County commissioners review cannabis lounge regulations
Booking photo of Courtney Clenney in July 2017.
OnlyFans model accused of killing boyfriend in Miami had prior domestic violence incident in Las Vegas
FOX5 News at 3:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
OnlyFans model accused of murder had previous domestic incident in Las Vegas
New water cuts coming for Nevada, other states as Colorado River falls into Tier 2 shortage
New water cuts coming for Nevada as Colorado River falls into Tier 2 shortage