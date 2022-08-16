East Las Vegas apartment building with serious water damage deemed unlivable

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Caution tape now blocks off Karen West Apartments. Signs were placed on every door Saturday letting residents know the building is inhabitable, and they have move out.

The apartment building suffered serious water damage in a late July storm, and then last week’s Thursday downpour made the situation even worse.

There are holes in ceilings along with wet and molding walls.

The property management company booked a hotel stay until Wednesday for the 15 units impacted. It looks like tenants will have to find a new place to stay after that.

“I don’t know where. Whether I’m going to put my stuff in storage or find somewhere else, but it’s really taken a toll on all of us cause we have to relocate go get our stuff and it’s an expense,” tenant Doris Adanaque said. “It’s an expense we weren’t expecting.”

Adanaque’s lived at the complex for 13 years. When she left her apartment Saturday it was in bad shape with water-damaged ceilings and walls.

“It’s just a smell you couldn’t get rid of,” she explained.

Adanaque said she’s grateful for the temporary hotel to stay in, but had to take her cat Sebastian away to a boarding facility until she finds a more permanent solution.

Their property management company, Home365, told FOX5 there’s no timetable on fixes but it will be a long process. They said the property owner is in charge of all the repairs.

Some crews with tools were at the complex Monday evening.

“Why did it take so long for them to respond?” Adanaque said.

The tarps that are on the roof weren’t placed until Friday. That was 14 days after the first storm that caused serious damage.

Rent will be reimbursed for the month and security deposits will be returned in full, according to the property management company.

“I think the best thing to do is just stay optimistic and positive because life has to keep going,” Adanaque said.

The property management company said it is covering the costs of everyone’s hotel stay until Wednesday. The company said they will assist residents with finding a new place if they need help.

