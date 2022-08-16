Aircraft part falls from sky, just missing man at Maine Capitol

By WABI News Desk and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:26 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a large metal object crashed to the ground outside the Capitol building in Augusta.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Friday outside the main entrance of the State House.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the 6- to 7-pound sleeve-like object landed at a high velocity about 6 to 8 feet from Capitol Police screener Craig Donahue, who was walking outside the entrance.

They say two other people were in the area and saw it happen.

No one was injured.

The FAA is attempting to locate the source of the part, which is likely from a large airliner on an international route.

Copyright 2022 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Drought-stricken states to get less Colorado River water, officials announce
An 8-year-old Wisconsin boy puts his mullet up against the competition.
'Mullet Boy' competes in top 25 USA Mullet Championship finals
According to a GoFundMe page set up for the family, Wyatt lost his left leg below the knee and...
5-year-old boy loses part of leg, hand in lawn mower accident
Raiders House Band sets the stage at Allegiant Stadium
Raiders House Band sets the stage at Allegiant Stadium
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan....
Ex-cop who testified against friend avoids prison for Jan. 6