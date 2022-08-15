Warm Springs, Paradise closed in all directions after crash involving firetruck
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:10 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police is advising that Warm Springs and Paradise is closed in all directions Monday afternoon after a crash involving a firetruck.
According to authorities, the crash involved a Clark County Fire Department truck and a four-door sedan.
Minor injuries are reported.
Authorities are advising to expect major delays in the area.
