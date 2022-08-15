UNLV officially becomes smoke and vape-free campus

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As of Aug. 15, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) is officially a smoke-free and tobacco-free campus.

UNLV says that with its new policy, the school joins approximately 2,000 other universities across the country that have already implemented this policy.

According to UNLV, the new smoke-free policy applies to students, faculty, staff and visitors on all UNLV properties. This includes UNLV’s Maryland Parkway, Shadow Lane and Paradise campuses, Thomas & Mack Center, and all other buildings or facilities owned, operated, leased, occupied or controlled by UNLV in the state of Nevada.

The university notes that the smoke-free and tobacco-free campus policy was approved by UNLV’s University Policy Committee in Sept. 2021 following a campus review and comment period.

UNLV says the policy will be in place for the fall 2022 semester and prohibit all forms of smoking, tobacco use, marijuana use, and unregulated nicotine products including, but not limited to:

Cigarettes, cigars (commercially or self-rolled)

Pipes, hookahs, water pipes

Electronic cigarettes

Vape pens

Bidis, Kreteks

Smokeless tobacco (e.g., snuff, snus, chew)

Cannabis / marijuana in all forms

“By becoming a smoke-free, vape-free and tobacco-free campus, those at UNLV will be protected from unwanted and involuntary exposure to tobacco and passive smoke, establish a supportive atmosphere for those trying to quit tobacco, and create a culture of wellness for the campus community,” the school said in a release.

