UNLV officially becomes smoke and vape-free campus

UNLV's campus is seen here in an undated photo. (FILE)
UNLV's campus is seen here in an undated photo. (FILE)(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:28 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As of Aug. 15, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) is officially a smoke-free and tobacco-free campus.

UNLV says that with its new policy, the school joins approximately 2,000 other universities across the country that have already implemented this policy.

According to UNLV, the new smoke-free policy applies to students, faculty, staff and visitors on all UNLV properties. This includes UNLV’s Maryland Parkway, Shadow Lane and Paradise campuses, Thomas & Mack Center, and all other buildings or facilities owned, operated, leased, occupied or controlled by UNLV in the state of Nevada.

The university notes that the smoke-free and tobacco-free campus policy was approved by UNLV’s University Policy Committee in Sept. 2021 following a campus review and comment period.

UNLV says the policy will be in place for the fall 2022 semester and prohibit all forms of smoking, tobacco use, marijuana use, and unregulated nicotine products including, but not limited to:

  • Cigarettes, cigars (commercially or self-rolled)
  • Pipes, hookahs, water pipes
  • Electronic cigarettes
  • Vape pens
  • Bidis, Kreteks
  • Smokeless tobacco (e.g., snuff, snus, chew)
  • Cannabis / marijuana in all forms

“By becoming a smoke-free, vape-free and tobacco-free campus, those at UNLV will be protected from unwanted and involuntary exposure to tobacco and passive smoke, establish a supportive atmosphere for those trying to quit tobacco, and create a culture of wellness for the campus community,” the school said in a release.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A Las Vegas local started their weekend by hitting a massive jackpot last Thursday.
Las Vegas local hits $100K jackpot at off-Strip casino
Lake Mead sees increase after recent rain in Las Vegas Valley
Lake Mead sees increase after recent rain in Las Vegas Valley
FILE - This Sept. 2, 2008 file photo shows the Google logo on a chair at the company's...
Internet provider Google Fiber plans expansion to Nevada
Nick, left, Joe and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball...
Jonas Brothers to perform 3 shows on Las Vegas Strip