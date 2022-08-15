Snoop Dogg helps Martha Stewart open her first-ever Las Vegas restaurant

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Martha Stewart had some help from celebrity friends to celebrate the opening of her first-ever Las Vegas restaurant.

According to Caesars Entertainment, Stewart’s longtime friend and “partner in wine” Snoop Dogg stopped by the grand opening of her new eatery.

The Bedford by Martha Stewart is located at the Paris on the Las Vegas Strip.

The restaurant concept is designed to bring Stewart’s farmhouse in Bedford, NY to life, Caesars Entertainment said in a release. The Bedford features seasonal menus for dinner, weekend brunch and specialty holiday menus. The restaurant also features local vendors, including the Las Vegas Farmers Market.

“Our menu will be delicious, depicting the very same kinds of foods I serve my friends and family,” Stewart said. “The architecture and decoration of the spaces cleverly exemplify the beauty and atmosphere you might find at my beautiful farm in Bedford, New York. Dining at The Bedford will be immersive, fun, unexpected, and utterly delectable.”

