Rideshare passenger injured after shot during ride in central Las Vegas Valley

A rideshare passenger was injured early Monday morning after she was shot during a ride in the...
A rideshare passenger was injured early Monday morning after she was shot during a ride in the central Las Vegas Valley.(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:13 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A rideshare passenger was injured early Monday morning after she was shot during a ride in the central Las Vegas Valley.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred at about 3:35 a.m. near Valley View and Charleston.

According to police, a male driver was operating a rideshare vehicle to transport a female passenger to the area of Decatur and Charleston. Police say a male suspect exited an SUV, approached the rideshare vehicle and engaged in a brief conversation before shooting multiple rounds into the rideshare car.

Police say a female passenger who was in the back seat was struck at least one time.

The suspect fled the area and is still at large.

The rideshare driver transported the female to the hospital where she in in stable condition and is expected to survive.

No additional information was provided.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rideshare passenger injured after shot during ride in central Las Vegas Valley
Orange lobster at Barry's Downtown Prime at Circa
Downtown Las Vegas steakhouse says it found rare orange lobster
Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)
6-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run crash, Las Vegas police say
AMBER Alert issued in Las Vegas for white pickup truck
6-year-old reported missing in AMBER Alert found safe in Las Vegas