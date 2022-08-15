Rideshare passenger injured after shot during ride in central Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A rideshare passenger was injured early Monday morning after she was shot during a ride in the central Las Vegas Valley.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred at about 3:35 a.m. near Valley View and Charleston.

According to police, a male driver was operating a rideshare vehicle to transport a female passenger to the area of Decatur and Charleston. Police say a male suspect exited an SUV, approached the rideshare vehicle and engaged in a brief conversation before shooting multiple rounds into the rideshare car.

Police say a female passenger who was in the back seat was struck at least one time.

The suspect fled the area and is still at large.

The rideshare driver transported the female to the hospital where she in in stable condition and is expected to survive.

No additional information was provided.

