Residents in Henderson neighborhood looking for help after monsoon rain damage

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In late July, we showed you how one Henderson neighborhood was hit hard by monsoon flooding on Rising Star Drive near Whitney Mesa and Galleria.

One homeowner said it has been a long process trying to get his home repaired but said he could be getting some help after the water tore through his home and backyard causing significant damage.

“I heard this giant explosion,” said Henderson resident Jack Abell. “Like the crack of an artillery shell followed by splashes and then about 25 seconds later a giant splash of water smashed right into the back of my home.”

Abell along with other neighbors saw streets and yards flooded the night when the flooding started on July 28.

“It was pandemonium out here on the streets with Jack and all the neighbors out here on the street taking video footage,” said Henderson resident Michelle Pierson.

The City of Henderson said the flood channel that backs up to the homes on Rising Star was undergoing changes before the flooding happened and said the project is to improve and increase the flood channel capacity.

“My pool has got to get drained and now we are sitting and waiting on the insurer for the contractor to click in so we can get that done,” said Abell.

Abell said he wanted his own insurance adjuster to come look at all the damage first and because of this, said he never heard from the insurance company for the construction project again.

Abell’s neighbor Michelle Pierson found out about this and contacted the city of Henderson to try and get him help with getting his pool drained and get rid of all the mosquitos that currently surround it.

“I think I had some success with the City of Henderson today with bringing out code enforcement, so I am just hoping for the best,” said Pierson.

FOX5 reached out to the City of Henderson all day to confirm code enforcement will be coming out to drain Abell’s pool and get rid of the mosquitos but have yet to hear back.

