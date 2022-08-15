Las Vegas police searching for suspect in downtown shooting

Las Vegas police searching for suspect in downtown shooting
By Cody Lee
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:54 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in finding a suspect accused of shooting someone back at the end of June.

Patrol officers responded to the shooting on June 30 near Charleston and 14th Street. Officers said they found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital and treated.

Detectives located surveillance video of the suspect fleeing the area. He is a male adult wearing all-black clothing and white fingerless gloves.

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of this suspect, please call Downtown Area Command Patrol Investigations at 702 828-4314. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet here.

