Las Vegas police ask for help locating missing 78-year-old woman
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:53 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 78-year-old woman.
According to Las Vegas police, Carolyn Corduan may be in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Police say Corduan was last seen Aug. 6 at about noon near the 300 block of S. Casino Center Boulevard.
According to LVMPD, Corduan was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black jeans and white athletic shoes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.
Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.