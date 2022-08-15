Las Vegas police ask for help locating missing 78-year-old woman

Carolyn Corduan
Carolyn Corduan(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:53 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 78-year-old woman.

According to Las Vegas police, Carolyn Corduan may be in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Police say Corduan was last seen Aug. 6 at about noon near the 300 block of S. Casino Center Boulevard.

According to LVMPD, Corduan was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black jeans and white athletic shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Neighbors in rural Henderson oppose Hindu temple
Hindu temple approved in rural Henderson neighborhood
Hindu temple approved in rural Henderson neighborhood
A Las Vegas local started their weekend by hitting a massive jackpot last Thursday.
Las Vegas local hits $100K jackpot at off-Strip casino
UNLV's campus is seen here in an undated photo. (FILE)
UNLV officially becomes smoke and vape-free campus