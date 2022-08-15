Las Vegas police ask for help locating missing 78-year-old woman

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 78-year-old woman.

According to Las Vegas police, Carolyn Corduan may be in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Police say Corduan was last seen Aug. 6 at about noon near the 300 block of S. Casino Center Boulevard.

According to LVMPD, Corduan was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, black jeans and white athletic shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.

