Las Vegas local hits $100K jackpot at off-Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local started their weekend by hitting a massive jackpot last Thursday.

According to a news release from Boyd Gaming, the guest hit a $100,000 jackpot while playing an IGT Triple Play/Five Play/Ten Play Machine at Aliante Casino and Hotel.

The company says the lucky guest, identified only as Drew, was playing IGT’s Five Play Game at a $5 denomination. After placing a $125 bet, the propert says Drew hit a dealt royal flush, receiving the jackpot of $100,000.

