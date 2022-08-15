Las Vegas Aces beat Storm, finish regular season WNBA-best 26-10

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) passes around Seattle Storm's Tina Charles during the...
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) passes around Seattle Storm's Tina Charles during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chelsea Gray had 33 points, seven rebounds and nine assists and Las Vegas wrapped up the best regular-season record in the WNBA, beating the Seattle Storm 109-100 in the regular-season finale Sunday.

Kelsey Plum scored seven of her 23 points in the final minute. Her 3-pointer with 58 seconds left put Las Vegas (26-10) up by six and she added two more field goals. A’Ja Wilson had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Aces.

Jewell Loyd scored a career-high 38 points for Seattle (22-14), hitting 8 of 14 3-pointers. The Storm made 18 3-pointers.

The Aces will host eighth-seeded Phoenix in the opener of the best-of-three series quarterfinals Wednesday. Fourth-seeded Seattle will open the playoffs at home Thursday against Washington.

SKY 82, MERCURY 67

