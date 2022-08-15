Las Vegas Aces beat Storm, finish regular season WNBA-best 26-10

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chelsea Gray had 33 points, seven rebounds and nine assists and Las Vegas wrapped up the best regular-season record in the WNBA, beating the Seattle Storm 109-100 in the regular-season finale Sunday.

Kelsey Plum scored seven of her 23 points in the final minute. Her 3-pointer with 58 seconds left put Las Vegas (26-10) up by six and she added two more field goals. A’Ja Wilson had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Aces.

Jewell Loyd scored a career-high 38 points for Seattle (22-14), hitting 8 of 14 3-pointers. The Storm made 18 3-pointers.

The Aces will host eighth-seeded Phoenix in the opener of the best-of-three series quarterfinals Wednesday. Fourth-seeded Seattle will open the playoffs at home Thursday against Washington.

SKY 82, MERCURY 67

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.