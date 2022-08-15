Jonas Brothers to perform 3 shows on Las Vegas Strip

Nick, left, Joe and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball...
Nick, left, Joe and Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers perform at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:05 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Jo Bros are heading back to Las Vegas.

According to a news release, global pop icons the Jonas Brothers are set to perform three shows on the Las Vegas Strip in November.

As part of the return of “Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas,” the group will perform at Park MGM on Nov. 10-12.

The release says there will be a unique set list for each show. The announcement follows the band’s exclusive five-night Las Vegas residency at Park MGM in June and the group’s recently wrapped “REMEMBER THIS” tour.

General ticket on sale begins Friday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. PT. For more information on presale opportunities, visit: www.JonasBrothers.com.

