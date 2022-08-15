Internet provider Google Fiber plans expansion to Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada residents may soon have another option for internet, as provider Google Fiber announced that it is planning to expand to the Silver State.

In a post from CEO Dinni Jain, Google Fiber says it is talking to leaders in the following states with the goal to bring the company’s fiber-to-the-home service to their communities:

- Arizona

- Colorado

- Nebraska

- Nevada

- Idaho

The company describes its service as, “a high-speed broadband internet service that uses fiber optic cable, and Google Fiber Webpass wireless millimeter wave technology on select multi-family buildings, to deliver fast internet right to your home or business.”

Google Fiber says its internet speed is one to two gigabits per second.

