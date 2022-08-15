Hindu temple approved in rural Henderson neighborhood

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Thursday a proposed Hindu temple caused contentious debate, the Henderson Planning Commission voted to approve the permit after hours of public speakers pleaded for denial.

Council chambers at Henderson’s City Hall were packed, majority of residents voicing concerns about a proposed Hindu temple.

The Planning Commission needed to vote on whether the American Hindu Association’s request to build a temple complex could move forward or not. The site is located on five acres of land off Kiel Street and Berlin Avenue, not far from Racetrack Road.

The site is located in what’s called a Rural Neighborhood Preservation Area.

Speaker after speaker from zip code 89015 voiced opposition to the complex.

“I just don’t feel like it’s fair to impose a church that feel more like a commercial compound more than a church,” one speaker said. Another said it has nothing to do with religion, just the location, “I have nothing against the Hindu religion or any religion I wouldn’t want my religion to build a church there. A church belongs in an area that’s appropriate for that kind of activity.”

There were some public speakers that supported the temple. One speaker pointing out there are only three Hindu temples in Southern Nevada, why not add one more.

Another said the temple would have a positive impact on neighborhood kids.

“I think it would be good for the kids I think a lot of people talking about it’s not good for the kids, it is good for the kids they’ll be more open to other religion,” one speaker said.

After more than two hours of public comment, Commissioners deliberated.

The city attorney everything the applicant has done complies with the zoning code and religious assembly is Federally protected. Plus that same zoning district has permitted other churches in the area.

The motion passed with four Commissioners voting yes, George Bochanis was the only Commissioner who voted no.

Some residents say the fight is not over, they plan to file an appeal with City Council.

