Forecast Outlook 8/15/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Flood Watch has been extended and is now focused over Mohave County. We will hold onto the potential for showers and storms but mainly keep the activity focused over the mountains throughout the day today. Can’t rule out a stray shower or two trying to work into the Valley later this evening, but a lot of the activity should stay on the outskirts of the Valley. Daytime high Monday will be 99 degrees.

Expect a drying and warming trend over the next few days. Daytime highs will hover right around 100 degrees to start the week. The potential for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will remain over the higher terrain Tuesday into Wednesday as we look to get a bit of a break from storms although humidity’s will remain high.

Shower chances increase again Thursday and into the weekend with daytime highs dropping back into the mid to upper 90s. Expect the potential for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorm chances to increase later in the week and through the weekend with the potential that some tropical moisture could push some of the best rain chances into the area this weekend. Remnant moisture from a tropical system could bring a higher risk of heavy rain and flash flooding from thunderstorm activity to parts of the area so the forecast will have to be monitored closely.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.