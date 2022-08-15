Downtown Las Vegas steakhouse says it found rare orange lobster

Orange lobster at Barry's Downtown Prime at Circa
Orange lobster at Barry's Downtown Prime at Circa
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A steakhouse in downtown Las Vegas says it found a rare orange lobster over the weekend.

The steakhouse, Barry’s Downtown Prime at Circa Resort & Casino, said it received the orange lobster on Saturday.

Orange lobsters are said to be extremely rare, with them being found about one out of every 30 million.

Earlier this month, Red Lobster said it had saved a second orange lobster in the last month.

