6-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run crash, Las Vegas police say

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:28 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 6-year-old boy riding a bicycle was killed after he was struck in a hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say the incident occurred on Aug. 13 at about 5:19 p.m. near 1750 East Karen Avenue.

According to police, evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that several children were riding their bicycles on the west side of 1750 Karen Avenue near an alley that is connected to a separate apartment complex.

Police say a Ford U-Haul box truck was traveling southbound through 1750 Karen Avenue and was approaching the exit when the juvenile bicyclist entered the path of travel of the U-Haul truck.

The juvenile fell to the ground and was run over by the U-Haul truck, according to police. The driver of the U-Haul truck reportedly check on the juvenile and then left the scene, police say.

The juvenile was transported to Sunrise Hospital’s Trauma Unit where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the 21-year-old U-Haul driver, identified as Michael Burdick, was later located and arrested for hit-and-run charges and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

The juvenile’s death marks the 91st traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas police’s jurisdiction for 2022.

The crash remains under investigation by LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.

