2-year study on Lake Mead could announce more water cutbacks

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Within the coming days or weeks the Bureau of Reclamation is expected to release the August ‘24-month study’ that looks into future operating conditions and possible water cutbacks at Lake Mead.

Earlier this month FOX5 met with Doug Hendrix, Deputy Public Affairs Specialist for the Lower Colorado Basin at the Bureau of Reclamation. The view from the Hoover Dam Spillway House was startling to see how low lake levels are.

“Are we panicked? No, but we’re actively working with the seven basin states on strategies to either conserve more water or use less water in the system,” Hendrix said.

Nevada, Arizona, California and Mexico are water users of Lake Mead. The ‘24-month study’ the Bureau of Reclamation is scheduled to release could determine water cuts for those users in 2023. Nevada and Arizona are already cutting back from federal cuts made in January.

Bronson Mack, Outreach Manager for the Southern Nevada Water Authority, breaks down the amount of cuts Nevada could face.

“What that means for us here in Southern Nevada is that our water allocation is going to get cut by 25,000 acre feet for 2023. Now fortunately for us our water use is well below so we’ll be able to absorb that reduction and that puts us in a very good position. California will begin taking reductions a little further down in the reservoir some of that has to go back to past agreements and court cases that have occurred in the past,” Mack said.

Mack says while they are taking reductions a little bit later than Arizona and Nevada have taken reductions they are scheduled to take those reductions should Lake Mead hit critical elevations.

“About a million acre feet of their 4.4 million acre feet is used for municipal purposes that’s serving the area of Los Angeles and Santa Barbara and even all the way down to San Diego,” Mack said.

While every drop counts from the monsoon moisture we’ve received, it’s ultimately up to snowfall to help.

“It helps conserve when you do have the monsoons but it’s not like high snowpack in the winters when that’s vital to get the water we crucially depend on for storage into these systems,” Hendrix said.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.