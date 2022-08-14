Forecast Outlook-8/14/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The monsoon season remains active for the Las Vegas area.

Thunderstorms are forecast to develop Sunday first in our local mountains then expanding to lower elevations.

These storms are capable of producing heavy rain and flash flooding Sunday afternoon.

The storms forecast to develop are going to be slow moving and could produce a fair amount of rain.

Those conditions are expected to continue Monday.

High pressure building over Utah could bring more storm development into our area to start the week.

The pattern of below normal temperatures continues all week long.

Drier air and warmer temperatures are expected Wednesday and Thursday.

The UV Index for Sunday is 9 or very high.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.