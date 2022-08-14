Forecast Outlook-8/13/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The moist monsoon air is sticking around for a few more days bringing us a risk of showers or thunderstorms Sunday and Monday.

The risk Sunday for active weather is expected to be greater than Saturday thanks in part to less cloud cover. That will lead to atmospheric instability.

Chance of rain for the Las Vegas area is 20% and up to 60% for Mount Charleston.

The weather pattern will shift slightly as high pressure and an inverted trough will push more moisture into our area.

Rain chances are reduced slightly Tuesday through Thursday with a deeper pool of moist air coming back into the picture by next weekend.

The UV index for Sunday is 9 or very high.

