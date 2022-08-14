Forecast Outlook-08/14/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Been some active weather in the Spring Mountains Sunday and down in Southern California as well. We had a Flash Flood Warning for a brief period at higher elevations on west side.

Harris Springs recorded over an inch of rain while Rainbow Canyon picked up 0.79″ as of 4 PM Sunday.

For Sunday night the chance remains that we could see some showers developing for the Las Vegas Valley.

Monday, we still have afternoon shower and thunderstorm chances.

It looks to be drier Tuesday through Thursday morning as humidity and the dew point temperatures drops.

By Thursday a tropical influence can enter the picture moistening up the atmosphere once again in time for next weekend.

The UV Index for Monday is 9 or very high.

