Flight delays expected after false shooting report at Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Flight delays are expected at Harry Reid International Airport Sunday morning after false reports of a shooting overnight.

Airport officials and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a loud noise in Terminal 1 around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 14 led to panic with people thinking there was a shooting. LVMPD said the noise is believed to be the result of an unruly person, who was taken into custody. Airport officials described it as a “security incident.”

Reports of a shooting this morning at @LASairport are unfounded. A loud noise in terminal 1 startled citizens in the area. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 14, 2022

FALSE ALARM: There is no threat at the airport. A loud noise has caused panic at Harry Reid International Airport this morning, and created a security incident. We appreciate the patience of those traveling today as operations are in the process of returning to normal. — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) August 14, 2022

Multiple concourses have to be cleared by security after the incident, airport officials said. Flights are being held at the concourses and all passengers who were in the airport had to exit and be re-screened through security.

EXPECT DELAYS: Flights will be held as multiple concourses are cleared and all passengers will need to be screened/re-screened at security checkpoints before boarding aircraft. https://t.co/a4crWe87Uj — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) August 14, 2022

Passengers who witnesses the panic described it as a “stampede.” It’s unclear if any Injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.