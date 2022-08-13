Heavy rain causes flooding at elementary school in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Thursday’s heavy rainfall caused significant flooding at Rose Warren Elementary School.

Among the damage reported, flooding in several classrooms that completely soaked books and materials, as well as electronics.

“There were in lots of parts of the open place, there were lots of floods and lots of puddles inside the school since the school is open, so it was just like lots of water everywhere,” Aaron Renderos, a student said.

His father said the school sent out an email early in the morning to notify parents of the flooding issues.

“My first thought was I wonder where they are going to move the kids because most of the school is the permanent building, have a little section of portables, so they said they were moving kids to different areas of the school” Alan Madrigal, a parent said.

