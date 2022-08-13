Forecast Outlook-8/13/22

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The monsoonal flow that has produced the wettest monsoon season in ten years is not going away anytime soon.

High pressure centered over the Central Plains is steering more moisture toward us for the weekend.

Rain and thunderstorms are possible for Saturday with the potential for heavy downpours at times.

There is a flood watch in effect for for Las Vegas Valley, into southeastern California and Mohave County in Arizona.

Little change is expected Sunday.

Next week we will see a pattern shift with an inverted trough moving westward.

The pattern change means more rain chances for the week ahead.

The heavier moisture bands are expected to be south of our area but could end up moving into southern Nevada.

The UV Index for Saturday is 5 which is moderate.

