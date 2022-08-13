Driver pulled over after going over 90 mph in school zone, Las Vegas police say

By Ryan Tisminezky
Aug. 12, 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a Friday afternoon tweet, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Traffic Bureau posted a photo of a car being towed after allegedly going 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone.

In the caption for the tweet, LVMPD said, “When the lights are flashing for a school zone to reduce your speed, it’s not a suggestion! If YOU choose to drive 97MPH in a 25MPH school zone,YOU choose to take a ride to Clark County Detention Center!We have had 7 pedestrians killed on our roads just this week!!”

It is unclear what charges the driver is facing.

