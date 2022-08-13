AMBER Alert issued in Las Vegas for white pickup truck

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:55 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An AMBER Alert has been issued in the Las Vegas Valley Friday night.

Authorities are looking for 6-year-old Gerardo Barrera from Phoenix, Arizona. They believe he was taken by his uncle in a white 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche.

It was tracked to Las Vegas late Friday afternoon. It has an Arizona plate numbered J-T-A-3-2-F.

If you see the truck, call law enforcement immediately.

Police say there’s no reason to believe the child is in danger but they’re concerned about his welfare.

This is a developing story.

