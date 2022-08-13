LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An AMBER Alert has been issued in the Las Vegas Valley Friday night.

Authorities are looking for 6-year-old Gerardo Barrera from Phoenix, Arizona. They believe he was taken by his uncle in a white 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche.

It was tracked to Las Vegas late Friday afternoon. It has an Arizona plate numbered J-T-A-3-2-F.

AMBER Alert issued in Las Vegas for white pickup truck (FOX5)

If you see the truck, call law enforcement immediately.

Police say there’s no reason to believe the child is in danger but they’re concerned about his welfare.

This is a developing story.

